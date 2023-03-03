Check out some new Forza Horizon 5: Rally Adventure images

HQ

A week ago, it was announced that Forza Horizon 5 was getting a second premium expansion called Rally Adventure. Playground games claims this is their "most extreme driving roads ever" with plenty of events and a new campaign including three rally teams competing in a new region called Sierra Nueva.

We're also promised 10 new off-road cars, a much better destruction of the environment, heads-up display and a whole lot more in a package priced £14.99 / €19.99 (also included with the Forza Horizon 5 special editions) when it premieres on March 29.

Since the announcement, the official Twitter account for the series has shared some images from the game, and we have now collected them for you. They are mostly focused on environments, but there are a couple with proper rally as well.

Check them all out below, this looks like a real stunner.