Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Forza Horizon 5

Check out some new Forza Horizon 5: Rally Adventure images

It seems like we can look forward to the best looking video game rally of all time.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

A week ago, it was announced that Forza Horizon 5 was getting a second premium expansion called Rally Adventure. Playground games claims this is their "most extreme driving roads ever" with plenty of events and a new campaign including three rally teams competing in a new region called Sierra Nueva.

We're also promised 10 new off-road cars, a much better destruction of the environment, heads-up display and a whole lot more in a package priced £14.99 / €19.99 (also included with the Forza Horizon 5 special editions) when it premieres on March 29.

Since the announcement, the official Twitter account for the series has shared some images from the game, and we have now collected them for you. They are mostly focused on environments, but there are a couple with proper rally as well.

Check them all out below, this looks like a real stunner.

Forza Horizon 5
Forza Horizon 5Forza Horizon 5
Forza Horizon 5Forza Horizon 5
Forza Horizon 5Forza Horizon 5

Related texts

0
Forza Horizon 5Score

Forza Horizon 5
REVIEW. Written by Magnus Groth-Andersen

Playground Games latest racer takes us to the rich lands of Mexico for another bout of high-octane motorsport mayhem.



Loading next content