HQ

There are many who are keen on Dolmen. In the run-up to Wednesday night's Gamescom opening, we also saw a revealing video clip. The developers Massive Works treated us to a sneak peek of what we can expect from the story. Black slimy monsters, tentacles and a planet that's had it pretty rough were among what we saw. If you're eager to see more of Dolmen, you can do so in the trailer below.