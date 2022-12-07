Check out some more Dead Island 2 gameplay

HQ

Yesterday evening, Dambuster Studios hosted a Dead Island 2 Showcase, where the developer gave us another look at some gameplay for the upcoming title, and did so by embedding it into a lengthy live-action mini-movie that featured tons of zombies.

While the showcase did end up falling a little bit fall in terms of what it offered, eager Dead Island 2 fans no doubt enjoyed getting another look at the game, so if you weren't able to catch the showcase in full last night, be sure to find the new gameplay trailer below, and also the full showcase as well if you want to catch all the live-action nonsense as well.

Dead Island 2 will land on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox on April 28, 2023.

