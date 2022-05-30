Cookies

Check out some images from the cancelled Marvel MMO

The game was reported to be cancelled last week, but now some images from the character creation suite have popped up.

HQ

Last week it was revealed that a massive Marvel game created by the team behind DC Universe Online had been shut down. This was because they feared the game would be too costly and that they wouldn't be able to generate enough money to succeed. Now a couple of images have surfaced from the game, giving us a glimpse of what one's own, newly created character might have looked like. You can take a look at the images below.

