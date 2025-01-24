Check out some gameplay for Assassin's Creed Shadows' first expansion

HQ

Assassin's Creed Shadows is still just under two months from release, but ahead of our adventures in Feudal Japan, Ubisoft has showcased a pre-order trailer featuring the game's first expansion: Claws of Awaji.

In the 30-second trailer below, we see that Claws of Awaji is being labelled as a pre-order bonus, rather than the first part of the game's Season Pass content. In this expansion, we can expect a new region, 10+ hours of content, gear, and more.

The plot will take us to Awaji, where we'll have to remove the Sanzoku Ippa and ensure there are no more outlaws living on the island. The real highlight is the bonus quest in the trailer, which shows Naoe interacting with a friendly pup, who we hope sticks around for the whole thing.