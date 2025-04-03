Check out some Donkey Kong Bananza gameplay on the Nintendo Switch 2

HQ

Just as Mario got his own open adventure in Super Mario Odyssey, it's now Donkey Kong's turn to take on a large world around him in Donkey Kong Bananza, where he'll be wrecking what looks like pretty much everything in his surroundings.

At a super secret event we're only just now able to talk about, we got the chance to check out the Nintendo Switch 2 as well as some of the games heading to it on launch day and soon after. One of those games was Donkey Kong Bananza, the gameplay for which you can check out below.

We've also got some more extended thoughts on the way from our time with Donkey Kong Bananza, so if you're wondering whether to pick up this Switch 2 exclusive in July, keep an eye on this space.

Donkey Kong Bananza launches exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2 on the 17th of July.