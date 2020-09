You're watching Advertisements

It is to the day one month and one week away from the release of Dirt 5 (launches for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on November 6), and Codemasters has really tuned up the hype machine with an accelerating amount of new content. Like this brand new trailer, which demonstrates some Cape Town stadium racing, where 12 racers compete for the top spot.

Dirt 5 will also be released for Xbox Series S and X on November 10 and finally for PlayStation 5 in Europe on November 19.