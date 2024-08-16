Check out Slitterhead's story in a new trailer

HQ

Slitterhead is the latest title from Silent Hill creator Keiichiro Toyama and Bokeh Game Studio. It has remained a mystery for some time, but we're slowly peeling back the fleshy covers to unveil what this game is all about in a new story trailer.

Slitterheads are taking over the city of Kowlong, and you'll have to stop them as the Hyoki, a being that doesn't have physical form or memories. You'll encounter other characters in the game apart from the monsters, but there will be plenty of them for you to deal with.

Slitterhead launches on the 8th of November for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.