Check out Shadow the Hedgehog dressed up as Batman

HQ

This past weekend (Saturday) was Batman Day, which for some reason is still not considered a bank day in the calendar. This was of course celebrated in several ways - not least by Sega.

They released a quick video where we get to see Shadow the Hedgehog himself playing Batman, which also serves as a reminder that Sonic X Shadow Generations will be released on October 25th.

Sega calls this 20-second animation a "partnership teaser", which we assume means that they have some DC-related collaboration in the works, although it's probably just a minor thing. Check out the charming Batman tribute below.