Check out Sega's and Lego's Mega Drive controller

Lego and Sega have collaborated before, primarily on building sets based on the Sonic the Hedgehog games. But apparently, they are in the process of deepening their partnership, and Lego will soon release a set based on the company's most iconic controller.

Forgive us Dreamcast, but we are of course talking about Mega Drive... the 16-bit console that gave Nintendo a run for its money in the first half of the 90s. The collaboration has been known about since prior leaks, but now Bluesky user Wario64 has also found a first picture of the unit.

You can check out what it looks like below. The premiere is on September 8, but unfortunately it does not seem to be available separately, only as a bonus with larger Lego purchases (at least €130, equivalent to £113). The Lego controller consists of 260 pieces, and now we're keeping our fingers crossed that Lego and Sega will jointly develop a Mega Drive set of the kind that the Atari 2600 and NES have previously received.