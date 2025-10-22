Check out Ryan Gosling visiting Half-Life 2

There are many ways for gaming personalities to become famous on YouTube, both more and less tasteful. The user eli_handle_b.wav, however, has found his own unique niche and has become famous for his well-made and funny videos that feature famous movie and TV characters making unexpected guest appearances in various video games. Previously, this has included Mr. Bean in Hitman, Frank Reynolds in Baldur's Gate III, Austin Powers in Cyberpunk 2077, and Frank Drebin in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

Now it's time for another round, and this time it's not a single character who's visiting, but rather Ryan Gosling himself, who has stumbled into one of the best action adventures in gaming history, namely Half-Life 2 - and he even brought his own crowbar and is just as silent as his colleague Gordon Freeman.

Check out the clip below and visit the eli_handle_b.wav channel here for more videos.

Image from eli_handle_b.wav's new video.