Check out Ryan Gosling as Ken in the upcoming Barbie movie

HQ

Almost two months ago, Warner revealed the first image from the upcoming live-action Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie as the titular character. While we still know very little about the idea behind the concept, we have now got to see her male counterpart, Ken.

Ken is played by Ryan Gosling and let's just say he looks to be in a great shape and nails the look. Barbie premieres on July 21, 2023. Hopefully we'll get the first trailer soon so we'll get to know more about what to expect from the story.