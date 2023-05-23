Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Check out Russia's unofficial Pokédex

To overcome Red and Blue not launching in the country, a developer took it on himself to create the Pokédex.

The original Pokémon (Red and Blue) never came to Russia, and this was sorted out in the country by a very common practice - unofficial versions. A person called Alexander Zhitinsky made his very own version of the Pokédex, which was easier said than done as there were very few resources available.

As you might imagine, this resulted in a Pokédex with more than a handful of liberties taken. Now this has been translated to English thanks to DidYouKnowGaming, and the result is a hilarious and 2+ hour long video of a very alternate Pokémon universe. Check out the result below.

Thanks, NintendoLife.



