Check out Russia's unofficial Pokédex

The original Pokémon (Red and Blue) never came to Russia, and this was sorted out in the country by a very common practice - unofficial versions. A person called Alexander Zhitinsky made his very own version of the Pokédex, which was easier said than done as there were very few resources available.

As you might imagine, this resulted in a Pokédex with more than a handful of liberties taken. Now this has been translated to English thanks to DidYouKnowGaming, and the result is a hilarious and 2+ hour long video of a very alternate Pokémon universe. Check out the result below.

