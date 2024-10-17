Check out Remedy's messy multiplayer game FBC: Firebreak

Ever since Remedy Entertainment trademarked the name "FBC: Firebreak" earlier this year, Control fans have been wondering what it's all about, and during the Xbox Partner Preview event, the mystery was finally unveiled: a rowdy co-op multiplayer game for up to three players.

The FPS game is set in the Federal Bureau of Control's headquarters where, as armed "cleaners", you must take back control from supernatural invaders with the help of clever weapons and exploding garden gnomes. The game is expected to be released for Xbox Series consoles and PC next year.

What did you think of the newly released trailer?