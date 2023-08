Later this year, it's time for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2. Just like the fairly popular first game in the series, it's all about mascot fighting with Nickelodeon characters. One of the confirmed champs for the sequel is the ninja turtle Raphael, and we have now got a first trailer that highlights all the moves and opportunities that he brings to the battle.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 launches later this year for PlayStation, Switch and Xbox - now enjoy this new trailer below.