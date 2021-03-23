Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
MLB The Show 21

Check out PS5 gameplay from MLB The Show 21

The title will be coming to PlayStation and Xbox consoles soon.

While EA is dominating soccer, football and hockey, with 2K Sports being the kings of basketball and wrestling - the king of baseball is Sony. Their officially licensed franchise is enormously popular in the US and is actually released in Europe as well, despite the sport not being overly big on our shores.

This year marks a big happening for the series as MLB The Show 21 is not only coming for PlayStation 4 and 5, but also Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. In a brand new video called "The Game Has Changed: 4K 60FPS Gameplay Trailer", we get to take a look at what San Diego Studio has prepared for baseball fans this year.

Check it out below.

