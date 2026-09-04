Check out plenty of gameplay from Castlevania: Belmont's Curse

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It wasn't just Sony that had an event to offer on Thursday; Konami had also pulled out all the stops with entertainment. As previously promised, they showcased Castlevania: Belmont's Curse, which will be released on October 15 for PC, PlayStation 5, Switch, and Xbox Series S/X.

And it was certainly a video worth seeing. Not only did it clearly show that we have a spiritual successor to Castlevania: Symphony of the Night on the way and plenty of gameplay, but they had also set the whole thing to a classic rendition of Bloody Tears.

In short, check it out below and make sure not to skimp on the volume, because as we all know, Bloody Tears just gets better the louder you play it.