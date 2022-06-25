Cookies

Check out Pixar's Lightyear trailer demade for PlayStation 1

The Pixar movie opened in cinemas last week.

Demakes have been a really popular internet phenomenon for many years, and it's most often about stunning games remade (or rather demade) for an older console, either with pixels or rough polygons.

Hoolopee on YouTube has made a whole lot of these demakes that we have previously written about (like Resident Evil Village on PlayStation 1). Now he's back with a new video, and this time we're treated to Pixar's latest Lightyear trailer, but demade on PlayStation 1. It actually looks pretty good, and we sure would like to have played a game looking like this back in the day as these polygons do have a very primitive charm.

You can check out the result over here, and see the full Lightyear trailer in all it's glory below.

