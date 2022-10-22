Check out Persona 5 Royal running on a Nintendo Switch

HQ

Persona 5 Royal has made its debut on the Nintendo Switch. With the new platform launch in mind, many of you are likely wondering how the title runs on the hybrid console, and we can help answer some of those questions in the form of some captured gameplay, which you can find below.

In the approximately 20-minute long clip, we see a group of characters being introduced, all while Joker puts his newfound Phantom Thief abilities through the ringer, on top of looking to escape Kamoshida's castle.

Catch the gameplay below. Persona 5 Royal is now available to pick up and play on the Switch.