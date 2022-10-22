Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Persona 5 Royal

Check out Persona 5 Royal running on a Nintendo Switch

The RPG game has made its debut on the platform.

Persona 5 Royal has made its debut on the Nintendo Switch. With the new platform launch in mind, many of you are likely wondering how the title runs on the hybrid console, and we can help answer some of those questions in the form of some captured gameplay, which you can find below.

In the approximately 20-minute long clip, we see a group of characters being introduced, all while Joker puts his newfound Phantom Thief abilities through the ringer, on top of looking to escape Kamoshida's castle.

Catch the gameplay below. Persona 5 Royal is now available to pick up and play on the Switch.

Persona 5 Royal

Persona 5 RoyalScore

Persona 5 Royal
REVIEW. Written by Stefan Briesenick

"We can't give anything other than a comprehensive recommendation for both new and returning players alike."



