Check out Peacemaker's Fatality in Mortal Kombat 1

More and more games are getting double release dates these days, one early access for people who have bought a more expensive edition, and one official. But so far, this hasn't been a common practice for DLC, although there are some exceptions.

One of them is Mortal Kombat 1, which offers Peacemaker as a new fighter and Janet Cage as Kameo on February 28. But only if you have early access, otherwise the duo arrives on March 6. Now we've gotten the first trailer, which reveals a Peacemaker being pretty much himself. That means lewd humour, childish behaviour and doing everything for Peace, even when it involves ridiculous amounts of violence.

His eagle Eagly is also a part of the arsenal, as well as his helmet. And we even get a proper look at his Fatality, which really fits the character. Take a look below.