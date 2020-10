You're watching Advertisements

Earlier this week, we were able to get our hands on Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory - an unusual entry in the franchise, as it's an action rhythm game. Within this demo, we were able to sample the mechanics and play through four tracks within the Track Selection mode.

Despite having our concerns, we found ourselves warming up to the concept, and we are pretty excited for its release on November 11. You can check out our video preview below: