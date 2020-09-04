Cookies

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2

Check out our Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 media kit unboxing

This is a must-have for avid Tony Hawk fans.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 launched yesterday and took fans back to the series' roots with fully-fledged remakes of the first two outings (you can read our review here). To coincide with the title's release, the guys at Activision sent us a media kit for us to get our hands on.

As far as media kits go this is one of the cooler ones that we have seen. We don't want to ruin the surprise, but if you are an avid Tony Hawk fan, then is one that you'll certainly want to have within your collection. You can watch our full unboxing in the video above.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2Score

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2
REVIEW. Written by Petter Hegevall

"Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 is good. It may not be great, or anything crazy, especially not compared to many of the best remakes that have graced us over the past two years, but as a sports game, it is balanced, easily accessible, and fun."



