Check out our Miasma Chronicles gameplay

Following on from the well-received Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden, developer The Bearded Ladies is getting ready to launch its next action-strategy game, Miasma Chronicles. Set in a post-apocalyptic world that has been devastated by a mysterious force known as the Miasma, this game will ask players to guide Elvis and his robotic brother in the effort of uncovering answers that may change the course of human history.

While Miasma Chronicles is set to debut on May 23, we've already had the chance to play the game, as part of an opportunity where we also recorded a little bit of gameplay. So, to see how this title is shaping up, be sure to check out the game footage below, for a glimpse of Miasma Chronicles in action.

And also, stay tuned for our preview, which is coming very soon.