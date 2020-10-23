LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Pokémon Sword and Shield: The Crown Tundra
English
Follow us
news
Little Nightmares 2

Check out our Little Nightmares 2 commentated demo

Embrace the spooky season with a commentated demo to Tarsier's puzzle-platforming sequel.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

With Halloween right around the corner, you're probably looking for a chance to set-up some scares for the spooky season. We recently put together a commentated demo for Little Nightmares 2, and whilst we can't say if this will scare your socks off, it'll definitely help fill the void until the title releases next year.

Little Nightmares II is the sequel to Tarsier's puzzle-platformer from 2017. This instalment into the series will follow Mono, a young boy trapped in a world with a mysterious humming. He, with the help of Six, the girl in the yellow raincoat, will have to travel through a dangerous world in the hopes of escaping.

Be sure to check out the demo above.

Little Nightmares 2

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy