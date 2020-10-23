Check out our Little Nightmares 2 commentated demo

You're watching Advertisements

With Halloween right around the corner, you're probably looking for a chance to set-up some scares for the spooky season. We recently put together a commentated demo for Little Nightmares 2, and whilst we can't say if this will scare your socks off, it'll definitely help fill the void until the title releases next year.

Little Nightmares II is the sequel to Tarsier's puzzle-platformer from 2017. This instalment into the series will follow Mono, a young boy trapped in a world with a mysterious humming. He, with the help of Six, the girl in the yellow raincoat, will have to travel through a dangerous world in the hopes of escaping.

Be sure to check out the demo above.