Check out our latest COVID-19 update in 'Out of Office'

Gamereactor Finland's editor in chief Markus brings an update from the cold north in the latest 'Out of Office' video entry.

Coronavirus is having its world tour, and it affects people across the globe and, with that, the entirety of the Gamereactor network as well. We have decided to run a new video series titled 'Out of Office' where editors around the world share what's going on in their daily lives during these unusual times. Magnus, Dóri and Lisa have shared their stories so far and now, Finland's editor in chief is up.

Now Finland's editor in chief Markus talks about how he has it easy up north, at least for the time being.

