Check out our latest COVID-19 update in 'Out of Office'

Coronavirus is having its world tour, and it affects people across the globe and, with that, the entirety of the Gamereactor network as well. We have decided to run a new video series titled 'Out of Office' where editors around the world share what's going on in their daily lives during these unusual times. Magnus, Dóri and Lisa have shared their stories so far and now, Finland's editor in chief is up.

Now Finland's editor in chief Markus talks about how he has it easy up north, at least for the time being.