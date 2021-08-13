Check out our images from the Back 4 Blood beta

HQ

Just as many other of you, we've been playing a lot of the Back 4 Blood beta recently. But we know some of you haven't been able to participate for whatever reason, but are still curious of what it looks like. We decided to grab a couple of fairly spoiler-free screenshots from our adventure to show what it looks like on Xbox Series X.

Check out all nine screenshots below and remember that the open beta runs until August 16, so there's still time to machete-whack zombies with your friends. Back 4 Blood launches on October 12 for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. It is also included with Xbox Game Pass from day 1.