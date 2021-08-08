Check out our footage from the Back 4 Blood beta

The Back 4 Blood beta is set to begin for pre-ordering customers, but just before the doors are slated to open, Magnus, Dóri, David and Juan got early access and played through both PvP matches, as well as sampled the PvE mode.

Below you'll find three lengthy clips, the first two showcasing said PvP matches, pitting monsters against survivors, to see who can survive the longest.

The third one is all about surviving in PvE, moving from locale to locale avoiding hordes, and pulling off tricky headshots.

The beta begins on August 11th, and it's totally open. But if you've preordered, it's open right now!