Check out our Dying Light 2 Stay Human PC and Xbox Series X gameplay

Tomorrow is a big day for Dying Light and Techland fans, as the anticipated sequel, Dying Light 2 Stay Human is set to launch on consoles and PC (but not Nintendo Switch yet as that version was delayed recently). While many of you are no doubt writhing for a chance to dive into the dark, apocalyptic open world for yourself, we've already had a chance to do so, and have plenty of gameplay to boot.

Below you can see Dying Light 2 Stay Human's opening portion on PC and on Xbox Series X, with both platforms having their respective beginning available in 1080p and 4K. The videos give a handy glimpse at how the title looks and plays, so be sure to have a flick through to see which platform suits you best.

Before you dive into the videos however, if you haven't already, be sure to read our review of Dying Light 2 Stay Human here.

