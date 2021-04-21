Check out our Chivalry 2 video preview and gameplay

You're watching Advertisements

We're still a few months out from the release of Chivalry 2, but with a closed beta taking place this weekend, between April 23-26 for those who pre-purchase, there's still plenty of reasons to be excited for this multiplayer medieval battle title. To make sure you are all up to date with what to expect about the game, we've got a whole host of Chivalry 2 gameplay and other content for you to watch and enjoy, including a video preview and an interview with Torn Banner Studios' Steve Piggott & Rasmus Löfström.

You can find both of those videos, plus a gameplay montage and a gameplay clip below.

