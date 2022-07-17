Check out Optimus Prime and Megatron in an improvised scene

HQ

When Michael Bay released his first Transformers movie back in 2007 (the one that was actually good), it had Peter Cullen once again playing Optimus Prime, something he did back in the original series in the 80s as well. Hugo Weaving was the voice of Megatron though, something that disappointed a lot of fans who had hoped to hear Frank Welker reprise his role as the world's meanest robot villain.

Welker later got the honour of playing Megatron in Transformers: The Last Knight (2017), and showed that he still knows exactly how to portray this iconic bad guy. Now we can listen to a new improvised scene between Optimus Prime and Megatron thanks to the actors participation in a Voices Against Cancer autograph event in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The actress Emily Swallow (The Mandalorian) shared the meeting on her Instagram account, which is pure love for fans of Transformers - and also shows that Cullen and Welker really know their signature Transformers characters well.

Thanks Screenrant