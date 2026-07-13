Check out one of the coolest Sonic collectibles ever

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I'm sure no one missed the fact that the gaming world's fastest and most lovable hedgehog turned 35 last month (something we celebrated with a tribute article). Sega and Sonic Team are marking the occasion in various ways with a range of merchandise, publicity, and more - one concrete example being a figurine from First 4 Figures.

They're known for their stylish and somewhat more exclusive creations, and we're wondering if they might just be delivering the coolest Sonic collectible ever. We're talking about a truly massive piece (check out the image below) complete with Chaos Emeralds. We don't have any exact details or a release date yet, but pre-orders start on July 21, and we'll likely learn more then.

You can register your interest here, and you'll also get a $10 discount by doing so.