Check out one of the coolest Sonic collectibles ever
The Hong Kong-based company First 4 Figures continues to produce some of the most stunning figurines on the market.
I'm sure no one missed the fact that the gaming world's fastest and most lovable hedgehog turned 35 last month (something we celebrated with a tribute article). Sega and Sonic Team are marking the occasion in various ways with a range of merchandise, publicity, and more - one concrete example being a figurine from First 4 Figures.
They're known for their stylish and somewhat more exclusive creations, and we're wondering if they might just be delivering the coolest Sonic collectible ever. We're talking about a truly massive piece (check out the image below) complete with Chaos Emeralds. We don't have any exact details or a release date yet, but pre-orders start on July 21, and we'll likely learn more then.
You can register your interest here, and you'll also get a $10 discount by doing so.