Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
God of War: Ragnarök

Check out Odin from God of War: Ragnarök

Take a look at the Allfather ahead of the release of Sony Santa Monica's anticipated title this November.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Of course, seeing the character, Odin, from the upcoming God of War: Ragnarök is something that could be considered a spoiler, although Sony Santa Monica has already given us a look at Thor (albeit as a concept image).

But we've deliberately chosen not to include the image in this news story to spare those of you who don't want to see the god, but click on this link if you're curious. We knew in advance that Kratos would face Odin and Thor in the upcoming adventure, which also marks the end of the new God of War story.

Are you looking forward to the adventure?

HQ
God of War: Ragnarök

Related texts



Loading next content