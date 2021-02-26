Check out new screenshots and lighting system from Halo Infinite

You're watching Advertisements

When 343 Industries revealed Halo Infinite back in July, it was in a somewhat rough and unfinished state. The studio later admitted that a lot of the lighting systems were missing and other parts wasn't even supposed to be shown at all (Craig the Brute for one).

Long story short; this resulted in a major delay and Halo Infinite is now released this fall instead of at the Xbox Series S/X launch, as originally planned. In a new update over at Halo Waypoint, we have finally gotten some new screenshots from the game (PC version) with proper lighting added, and it look so much better than last time we saw it.

We also get to take a look at the Time-of-Day lighting system of Halo Infinite, something that is new for the series. According to Justin Dinges, Campaign Art Lead, this is something out of the ordinary, and he explains:

"This has been one of, if not THE largest graphical feature implemented into our engine over the past few years. It allows us to create artistic scenes and settings that have vastly different visual tones and moods depending on which time during the cycle you encounter something. So, coming across a mysterious Forerunner obelisk during the day may feel peaceful and serene, where at night it might feel much more ominous and threatening - it really adds some incredible dynamically-driven visual variety throughout the experience where we were not able to have it before."

We also get to take a look at three new pieces of art that shows why 343 Industries calls this a "spiritual reboot." Dinges explains:

"As far as our artistic goals for the campaign goes, we have focused on two key themes, "Legacy" and "Simplicity", when it comes to the visual experience we are building. For "Legacy" we really want players to feel like they are experiencing a game that they remember fondly (Halo: Combat Evolved), but with modernized graphics of course. As far as "Simplicity" is concerned, we wanted to ensure that we steer away from overly noisy designs and details which is a key takeaway for the team coming off Halo 5."