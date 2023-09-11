Check out new images from Frasier

HQ

We still have a hard time understanding that we're only one month away from the return of one of the biggest sitcom characters of the 90's - psychiatrist Frasier Crane (played by Kelsey Grammer). Back in August, we showed you the new opening theme for the show, and today, we have new images to offer thanks to Entertainment Weekly.

Besides Kelsey Grammer, a few other characters from Frasier will return as well (played by the same actors) but there will mostly be new faces. It is also expected that other beloved characters will return as guests every now and then.

Frasier returns on October 12, check out the new images in the X post below.