Check out new gameplay from Steamworld Heist II

Steamworld Heist II was recently unveiled at a Nintendo event, and Swedish developer Thunderful Development has amassed a pretty robust and loyal following of fans who really missed more traditional parts of this series.

The game will be released in August for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox - and if you've been curious about the game's gameplay, we can offer five minutes of it below.

How about yourself, have you been missing adventures in the Steamworld series?