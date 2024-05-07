Check out new gameplay from Steamworld Heist II

Dansk
Steamworld Heist II was recently unveiled at a Nintendo event, and Swedish developer Thunderful Development has amassed a pretty robust and loyal following of fans who really missed more traditional parts of this series.
The game will be released in August for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox - and if you've been curious about the game's gameplay, we can offer five minutes of it below.
How about yourself, have you been missing adventures in the Steamworld series?