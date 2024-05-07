English
Steamworld Heist II

Check out new gameplay from Steamworld Heist II

The game recently made its debut at the latest Nintendo Indie World Direct.

Steamworld Heist II was recently unveiled at a Nintendo event, and Swedish developer Thunderful Development has amassed a pretty robust and loyal following of fans who really missed more traditional parts of this series.

The game will be released in August for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox - and if you've been curious about the game's gameplay, we can offer five minutes of it below.

How about yourself, have you been missing adventures in the Steamworld series?

