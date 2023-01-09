Check out Mophie's 3-in-1 MagSafe wireless charger

HQ

Over the past few days on our Quick Look video series, we've been checking out some wireless charging solutions from Mophie. First we focussed on a 3-in-1 travel charger, and to follow up to this we've turned our attention to a device designed to remain in your home.

It's a 3-in-1 wireless charger using MagSafe technology, and this one features space for not just an iPhone, but also some AirPods and even an Apple Watch. Needless to say, if you're a bit of an Apple fan and are looking for a way to juice up all of your gear at once, this might be the gadget for you.

To see what we thought about the charger, check out the wireless charger Quick Look below.