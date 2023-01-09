Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Necrosmith
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news

      Check out Mophie's 3-in-1 MagSafe wireless charger

      On the latest episode of Quick Look, we give our thoughts on another bit of tech from Mophie.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      Over the past few days on our Quick Look video series, we've been checking out some wireless charging solutions from Mophie. First we focussed on a 3-in-1 travel charger, and to follow up to this we've turned our attention to a device designed to remain in your home.

      It's a 3-in-1 wireless charger using MagSafe technology, and this one features space for not just an iPhone, but also some AirPods and even an Apple Watch. Needless to say, if you're a bit of an Apple fan and are looking for a way to juice up all of your gear at once, this might be the gadget for you.

      To see what we thought about the charger, check out the wireless charger Quick Look below.

      HQ
      Check out Mophie's 3-in-1 MagSafe wireless charger


      Loading next content