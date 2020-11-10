Check out Microsoft's extensive FAQ for everything Xbox Series S/X

You're watching Advertisements

Yesterday, Sony launched a massive FAQ which covered everything on the PlayStation 5, and over the night, Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb reminded us that they have the same for Xbox Series S and X. If you want to check it out to get to know literally everything about these two consoles, just head over this way.

We have published reviews of both Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, which is also highly recommended as we reveal if they are worth your hard earned money.

Have you booted up your Xbox Series S or X yet?