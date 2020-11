You're watching Advertisements

If you like cosplay, chances are that you know of Maul Cosplay. He rose to fame mainly thanks to his work with The Witcher's protagonist Geralt of Rivia (which we have written about), but he has done many other excellent cosplays as well. Yesterday, he was at it again, as he is now working with Microsoft doing his version of the Gears of War hero Marcus Fenix.

He shared the first shot on Twitter, and you can check out his Fenix below. Awesome as always, or what do you think?