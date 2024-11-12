Check out Lego Horizon Adventures behind the scenes

HQ

It's not long now until Lego Horizon Adventures is released, giving Switch users the opportunity to explore Guerrilla Games' distinctive sci-fi dinosaur universe for the first time. The developers are keen to tell us more about the making and thinking that went into turning their classic into a Lego adventure, and a new video takes us behind the scenes.

In addition to lots of information, there is also a good presentation of Lego Horizon Adventures and of course plenty of gameplay. Watch the video below and in just two days it will be released for PC, PlayStation 5 and Switch.