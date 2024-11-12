English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Lego Horizon Adventures

Check out Lego Horizon Adventures behind the scenes

The developers explains how they built Aloy's Lego world, literally brick by brick.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It's not long now until Lego Horizon Adventures is released, giving Switch users the opportunity to explore Guerrilla Games' distinctive sci-fi dinosaur universe for the first time. The developers are keen to tell us more about the making and thinking that went into turning their classic into a Lego adventure, and a new video takes us behind the scenes.

In addition to lots of information, there is also a good presentation of Lego Horizon Adventures and of course plenty of gameplay. Watch the video below and in just two days it will be released for PC, PlayStation 5 and Switch.

HQ
Lego Horizon Adventures

Related texts



Loading next content