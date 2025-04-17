Check out Kumori doing ninja stuff in Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound

HQ

In February, the remaster Ninja Gaiden II Black was both announced and suddenly released during an Xbox event, while it was also confirmed that Ninja Gaiden 4 is in development and will be released later this year.

Yet, there is in fact another Ninja Gaiden on the horizon, called Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound. Announced at December's The Game Awards, it's actually a sequel to the classic NES adventures from the late 80s.

Now it is revealed that the game features two protagonists in addition to the previously revealed Kenji Mozu of the Hayabusa clan, namely Kumori. She's from the Black Spider Clan, and in a new video, we get a chance to check out what she has to offer in what looks to be a retro-esque, old-school ninja adventure.

Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound will be released in the third quarter of this year for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox. We'll get back to you when we know more.