Check out Kamala Khan's powers in the latest Ms. Marvel trailer

Moon Knight has been over for a few weeks now, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premiered in cinemas almost a month ago, but fortunately, we're not in much of a Marvel Cinematic Universe drought, as next week will see the start of Ms. Marvel, the next MCU series.

The show is set to start streaming on June 8, and with that being the case, Disney and Marvel has now released yet another trailer for the series, and this one gives a pretty good look at the sorts of powers and abilities that protagonist Kamala Khan (played by Iman Vellani) will use in the series.

Check it out for yourself below.