Check out Johnny Cage from Mortal Kombat 2

In October, Netherrealm's classic fighters are back for a new adventure on the silver screen with the movie Mortal Kombat 2. It picks up where its predecessor left off, and is once again directed by Simon McQuoid.

One of the new characters appearing this time around is movie star Johnny Cage, and now the first poster for Mortal Kombat 2 has been released - featuring Johnny Cage himself. Everything is as over-the-top as you can imagine, and Cage himself is played by a seemingly rather portrait-like Karl Urban (best known as Éomer in two of the Lord of the Rings movies and as Billy Butcher in The Boys).

Check out the movie poster below. October 24th is the premiere date and hopefully we won't have to wait long for a trailer.