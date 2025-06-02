Check out Jason Statham visiting Resident Evil 4

HQ

We've previously reported on Youtuber eli_handle_b․wav, who has made a name for himself thanks to his delightful mash-ups with famous actors or movie characters visiting popular video games. Some of the best are Ace Ventura in Grand Theft Auto V, Kevin McCallister in Hitman 3 and, most notably, The Office icon Michael Scott's insane appearance in Mass Effect (you can easily find them all on Youtube).

Now he's back with another new release, this time taking on Resident Evil 4 for the third time, which has previously been visited by both Leslie Nielsen and Borat. However, these two weirdos have nothing to offer compared to what today's star brings, namely Jason Statham in the role of a kind of British Chris Redfield.

Of course you don't want to miss it, take a look below and you'll see for yourself.