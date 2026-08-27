Check out Ikea's collaboration with Xbox

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It has been known for a while that Microsoft's Xbox team and IKEA have been working on a joint collaboration, which was set to be unveiled in its entirety at Gamescom. Now that has happened, and instead of a typical traditional Swedish name, this collection is called YXSTABY.

IKEA

It consists of a collection of nine items, including a lounge chair with a controller holder, a stool inspired by an Xbox analogue stick, a bowl with a design taken from the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 cross, a pillow, boxes for collector's displays, and a side table. You can read more about the collection on IKEA's website, and IKEA Sweden designer David Wahl comments on the honour of having been able to create this collaboration as follows:

"I queued all night 25 years ago to get my hands on the first Xbox console, so those shapes are nostalgic to me. The challenge was making it work as a stool, with the right seating curve and stability, while still feeling like a thumbstick. It even moves the way a thumbstick does, so it tilts with you while you play."

October 1 is launch day. Be sure to get there early if you see something you want, as we suspect many items will sell out quickly and then be resold at a high price by scalpers.

IKEA

IKEA

IKEA

IKEA