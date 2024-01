HQ

Apple has long been very good at showing amazing videos of how their products are produced, and in many ways they have even set the standard that many other companies do their utmost to emulate.

The Vision Pro, Apple's latest gadget, is no exception and now you can check out how this AR headset is made, even though it's obviously very embellished. Check out the video below.

Which of Apple's "tech porn" videos over the years do you think has been the most beautiful?