Check out how Supergiant created Hades in this Blu-ray documentary

There are a few really compelling documentaries that look into what life is truly like working at a video game developer, with perhaps the best current example being Double Fine's lengthy glimpse at the creation of Psychonauts 2. However, there is also a way to glimpse into the creation of Supergiant's Hades, all in the form of a docuseries that was created by Noclip.

The series is known as Developing Hell: The Making of Hades, and while it originally debuted on Noclip's YouTube channel, the folk over at Fangamer has teamed up with the documentary makers to turn the series into a Blu-ray alternative, regarded as the director's cut.

It offers 251-minutes of footage spanning six individual episodes, and also comes with a few promising additions, such as a 10-page booklet about the project, notes from Noclip's founder Danny O'Dwyer and Supergiant's Greg Kasavin, and a reversible front cover designed by Supergiant's Josh Barnett.

All of this is included in a package that will set you back $24, with shipping available worldwide.

Will you be adding this docuseries to your Blu-ray collection?