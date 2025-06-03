Check out how easy it is to use GameShare for Switch 2

HQ

A very handy feature with the Switch 2 is the so-called GameShare, which lets you digitally lend your games to others. So far, Nintendo has talked surprisingly little about this very clever thing, but now they have presented it in more detail via the Nintendo Today app.

Several people have posted the presentation video on Bluesky, where we can see how easy it is to share your game with other Switch devices nearby, which does not have to be the Switch 2 (although, it seems that only the Switch 2 can be the one sharing games).

In the video, 51 Worldwide Games is played, which has already been confirmed to receive a Switch 2 update, and all you need to do is select GameShare in the menus - after which the other Switch devices then select GameShare in their console's main menu. After that, it is sent out to the other devices and you can immediately play together.

The technology is based on the Wii U, where it was possible for one person to play on the TV while another played on the built-in screen. Everyone involved sees the game as if they would own it, and it will therefore be great for, for example, co-op titles where everyone can now go their separate ways and see the world on their own screen without having to relate to what player one is doing. Check out the video in the post below.

We are really looking forward to testing GameShare ourselves at the Switch 2 launch on June 5th. The titles that we know will support this are currently: