Horizon: Zero Dawn lands on PC tomorrow, more than three years after it first appeared on PS4. If you've been eagerly awaiting the arrival of Aloy's futuristic action-adventure on your platform of choice and you want to see it in action, then you're in luck as Dóri has played the game for a couple of hours, with the action taking place near the start of the story.

For more on Horizon: Zero Dawn on PC, you can always check out our review right here.