Check out Horizon Forbidden West's story trailer

Ahead of its release in around a month, Guerrilla Games has officially released the story trailer for its highly anticipated, upcoming sequel, Horizon Forbidden West. While we've already seen plenty about this title as of late, in the form of many different trailers and blog posts, this trailer gives us a deeper look into Aloy's motivations and what will be awaiting her as she sets off on her journey to explore the American Pacific coast.

You can catch the trailer in all of its glory below, of which near the end, a mysterious figure with a recognisable face makes an appearance. While we won't spoil exactly who it is, we will say that the actress that the character's likeness and voice is modelled after was recently part of a 'resurrection' on the big screen.

As for when Horizon Forbidden West is set to launch, the game will officially be landing on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on February 18.