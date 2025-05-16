English
Doom: The Dark Ages

Check out Halo re-imagined as Doom

Halo Studios is congratulating its brethren Id Software on the release of Doom: The Dark Ages.

Yesterday was the premiere of Doom: The Dark Ages, and when a Microsoft-owned studio releases a big title, there's a tradition of other Xbox Game Studios developers congratulating the release on social media along with some kind of photoshop.

The Dark Ages was no exception and among those congratulating us were Blizzard and Obsidian, but it was the official Halo account that made us take notice. Halo Studios delivers a Doom-inspired fanservice image with Master Chief and Covenants - and we can't be the only ones who feel that this is probably a game we need, right?

Check out the posts below. Would you be up for a hard-hitting, action-packed Halo of the straightforward kind, with a gameplay that leans towards Doom?



Doom: The Dark Ages

